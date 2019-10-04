Eversource warns customer of new payment-over-the-phone scam

(WTNH) — Eversource is warning customers about another scam.

The company says scammers are calling to say they need to install a new meter for customers to avoid being disconnected. But in order to do so, customers have to make an immediate $300 payment.

Eversource says they will never ask for instant payment over the phone. You’re asked to call the company and police if you get one of these calls.

==

