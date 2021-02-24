Eversourse hosting webinars to help customers with their bills

(WTNH) — Eversource Evergy is encouraging customers who are having difficulty paying their utility bills to participate in one of two online webinars to learn about solutions available to help.

The sessions will include information about protection from service disconnection, programs to reduce unpaid balances with affordable monthly payments, extended payment plans and no-cost energy efficiency programs to lower energy bills.

The webinars will be held Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Advanced registration is required, customers can sign up to attend either session. Customers can sign up online.