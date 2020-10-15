‘Every ballot cast will be counted’: election officials reassure public after absentee ballot issues caught in Vernon, Wallingford, New Haven

Conn. (WTNH) — We first reported about absentee ballot problems in Vernon Tuesday night. Now, we’re learning of ballot issues in Wallingford and New Haven.

According to the Yale Daily News, the chair of the political science department at Yale University received the wrong ballot.

They say he’s just one of a dozen New Haven residents who have faced complications with their ballots. Another reported getting and empty envelope.

New Haven’s city clerk says anyone with a problem should call the clerk’s office immediately.

Meanwhile, Vernon’s registrar is pointing fingers at the Office of the Secretary of the State.

News 8 spoke with Deputy Secretary of the State Scott Bates who said it’s the responsibility of the towns and cities to correctly send out absentee ballots.

“Those go to the towns and then the towns send out those ballots. So again, it’s up to the town’s to make sure they get it right and the ballots are going to the right place,” Bates said.

Anna Posniak is the clerk for the Town of Windsor and the president of the CT Town Clerks Association.

She said of the situation, in part, “With the sheer volume of this undertaking – handling tens of thousands, rather than hundreds, of applications and ballots – there are bound to be errors, both human and electronic. However, those errors are being caught and remedied as soon as they are found.”

She went on to assure folks that every ballot cast will be counted.