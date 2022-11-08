HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut’s ballots have been historic since the beginning.

As one of the 13 original colonies, Connecticut voters have had their say in every American presidential election – voting for candidates such as George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt and John F. Kennedy.

The state had eight electoral votes from the 1930s until 2000, before being reduced to seven in 2004.

And while the state leans blue now, it hasn’t always been the case. The state voted for the Republican nominee from 1972 with Richard Nixon, until 1988 with George H.W. Bush, and has voted for the Democratic candidate ever since.

Early in the nation’s history, the state preferred Federalist candidates, before moving to Democratic-Republicans for two elections, National Republicans for two more and even Whig for three.

In 2020, Joe Biden won the state with 59.2% of the vote, compared to Donald Trump’s 39.2%.

Here is every candidate that has won Connecticut’s vote, according to 270toWin: