‘Every single person needs to be counted’: New effort underway in CT to get everyone counted in the Census 2020

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Getting you to fill out the census, that was the goal today in Middletown and Hartford where state and local leaders announced a new effort to get everyone counted in the 2020 Census.

A new push to make sure federal dollars make it to your cities, towns, and neighborhoods. Wednesday the effort centered in Middletown with Lt. Governor Susan Bycizewicz and town leaders holding a neighborhood walk to distribute census materials to area households.

Lt. Gov. Byciewicz explained, “We have been traveling to hard-to-count areas across the state of Connecticut to encourage people to fill out the census.”

Mayor Luke Bronin also hitting the pavement in the capital city to get the word to residents that census workers will be knocking on their doors starting Thursday to make sure you and your family are counted where it matters most.

“We want to make sure everybody knows that if you get a knock on the door from the US census, they are supposed to be there. We want you to open the door, we need you to fill out your census,” the mayor said. “It’s actually one of the most important things you can do for your community because the census decides how much money your community gets for transportation, health care, and education.”

As a state, Connecticut exceeds the national response rate with about 65%, but state leaders say they need everyone to do their part.

“Now we’re reaching out to the 35% of the households who have not completed the census,” the Lt. Gov. said.

State Senator Matt Lesser (District 9/Middletown) added, “Our neighborhoods want the resources that are available to us, that are due to us. The only way we can make sure that it comes to our neighborhood is that we are all counted.”

Census takers set to knock on doors of unresponsive households are hired by local communities and will be equipped with face masks and will adhere to social distancing protocols when out in the neighborhoods.

“If everyone is not counted, that is dollars that don’t go to our band, that’s dollars that don’t go to our playgrounds. Every single person needs to be counted,” a census taker said.