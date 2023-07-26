DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Fishers — you don’t have to travel too far for a perfect casting opportunity.

According to the fishing trips platform FishingBooker, Danbury was named among the best fishing spots in the U.S. in 2023. The city ranked No. 3 on the list, falling just behind Cape Canaveral, Fla. and Montauk, N.Y.

Why Danbury?

Danbury is home to a handful of fish-supplied lakes and rivers like Lake Kenosia, Lake Lilinonah, and Squantz Pond, as well as Pootatuck State Forest and the Housatonic River. However, FishingBooker dubs Candlewood Lake as the most productive area to fish.

The manmade Candlewood Lake — the largest lake in the state — is most well-known for its smallmouth and largemouth Bass. It also holds brown and rainbow Trout, white and yellow Perch, White Catfish, Walleye, Black Crappie, Bullheads, Sunfish, and Common Carp.

Candlewood Lake is a popular tourist destination with options for swimming, boating, and golfing.

See the full list of the top summer fishing spots in 2023 via FishingBooker here.