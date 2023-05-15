Conn. (WTNH) — Spring has officially bloomed in Connecticut!

The weather is warming up, the sun is out, and flowers are blooming across the state. There are dozens of farms, gardens, and green houses in Connecticut for any green thumb or flower enthusiast.

Whether you’re looking to pick some flowers for a gift, add a new, fresh scent to your home, or are in search for a perfect floral photo-op, we’ve got you covered.

Here are 10 places in the Nutmeg state where you can pick or buy flowers this spring:

Anderson Acres Farm — Kent

While flowers at Anderson Acres aren’t available to pick-your-own, the flower farm has a subscription service. Hand-tied bouquets are also available for purchase. In the spring, guests can look forward to seeing Anemones, Curly Willows, Daffodils, Snapdragon, and Tulips.

In 2023, Brown’s Harvest is open for their 45th season. Guests can pick-your-own flowers and build-your-own bouquet for a hanging flower pot. Starting in July, you can pick-your-own sunflowers.

Buttonwood Sunflower Farm — Griswold

Miles of sunflowers cover Buttonwood Sunflower Farm. Each year, guests can pick their own sunflowers with proceeds benefitting the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Connecticut, partake in a sunflower maze, and grab ice cream. This will mark their 20th season.

The Dahlia Daughters — Sharon

The Dahlia Daughters are preparing for the return of their annual Dahlias this summer. Every year, the farm sells fresh cut local blooms, as well as tubers.

Dondero Orchards — Glastonbury

Starting in May, hanging baskets of flowers and vegetables — as well as everbearing strawberries — are available to pick-your-own. Throughout the coming months, strawberries, apples, peaches, and plums will be up-for-grabs.

Halfinger Farms — Higganum

Pick-your-own daffodils are available throughout April, and the farm’s greenhouses are open daily.

Lavender Pond Farm — Killingworth

Find yourself in the middle of nearly 10,000 lavender plants in over 30 beds at the Lavender Pond Farm. You can purchase bundles of lavender — or other lavender creations.

Pick up some fresh flowers at Peterson’s Flower Farm self-serve flower stand. Flowers are already wrapped and ready to go in a fresh bouquet.

Wells Hollow Farm — Shelton

Whether you’re looking for house plants like pearls & jade and begonia or vibrant flowers like gerbera daisies and hyacinths, Wells Hollow Farm has you covered. The farm also has a creamery on site!

Wicked Tulips — Preston

Nothing says spring like tulips! All of the beautifully-colored flowers are available to pick-your-own for a few weeks during the spring at Preston’s Wicked Tulips.