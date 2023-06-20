Conn. (WTNH) — Throughout history, Connecticut has been known for some particularly weird — and quite random — laws. While some have been abolished, others still come with consequences today.

Check out some of the laws and when they came to fruition, or were voted out of legislation, below:

Pickles must bounce

(JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP via Getty Images)

According to an article from the Hartford Courant in 1948, two men — Sidney Sparer and Moses Dexler — sold pickles that were “unfit for human consumption.” The Connecticut Food and Drug Commissioner Frederick Holcomb told reporters that you should be able to “drop it on one foot and it should bounce.” Since the pickle did not bounce, Sparer was arrested and paid a $500 fine.

While there is no specific law around this, there are several statutes and regulations that address the incident, per the Connecticut State Library.

Town records can not be kept where liquor is sold

(Photo Illustration by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

In 1949, a law went into effect stating that town and probate records could not be kept where liquor is sold. Any town clerk or judge who violated the provision would be subject to penalty.

The law was repealed in 2002.

Releasing helium balloons intentionally into the air

(Photo by Ross Giblin-Pool/Getty Images)

Connecticut is one of the 10 states that has a law regarding the intentional release of balloons into the air. Per Connecticut General Statute 26-25c, it is illegal to knowingly release or organize the release of 10 or more “lighter-than-air” balloons into the atmosphere during a 24-hour period.

The Statute went into effect in 2012 to protect wildlife. This year, legislators hope to change that law from 10 to a single helium-filled balloon.

No eating in your car

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

According to the Hartford Courant, signs at some fast-food restaurants in Bloomfield, including Burger King, stated that a town ordinance banned drivers from eating in their cars in 1992. The ordinance reportedly stemmed from a 1950 ordinance to control litter.

The law is not currently mentioned in the town’s code of ordinances and there is no law in the state that prohibits eating in your car while driving.

Illegal to collect junk without a license

(Photo by FRED TANNEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s illegal to collect rags, paper, glass, old metal, junk, cinders, or other waste matter in Hartford without a license — or walk through the streets or in public places with the purpose of collecting or purchasing junk. The law is current in Hartford’s Code of Ordinances.

Silly string banned

(Photo by Shelby Tauber / AFP) (Photo by SHELBY TAUBER/AFP via Getty Images)

Kids had a little too much fun at the Apple Harvest Festival in Southington back in 1996 — spraying shop windows, classic cars, marching band members, and even cops on motorcycles.

According to the Associated Press, Police Chief William Perry requested the ban of silly string in the town, however, the council edited the ordinance, barring cans of silly string and smoke bombs from public areas on days of carnivals and parades.

Arcades can have no more than four games

(Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Gucci)

Arcades in Rocky Hill have a strict number of games allowed on the property. Per the town’s general legislation, “no person shall have in any place within a permanent structure open to the general public more than four mechanical amusement devices.”

This includes devices like mechanical pinball machines and other coin-operated games.

No alcohol sold on Sundays

(Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images)

Connecticut previously had a ban on selling alcohol on Sundays before the law was repealed in 2012. However, beer can only be sold at gas stations on Sundays until 6 p.m.

Bars only open until 2 a.m.

(Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Currently, Connecticut bars and restaurants can only serve alcohol until 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and until 1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.

This year, legislators proposed to allow bars to stay open — and serve alcohol — until 4 a.m.