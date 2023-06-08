Conn. (WTNH) — Nothing says summer like the drive-in movies!
While drive-in movie theaters have dwindled in Connecticut — including the Pleasant Valley Drive-in Theater closing in Dec. 2022 after 27 years — the tradition is still alive.
This summer, two theaters are still up-and-running, with a packed schedule of older and hit movies.
The Original Southington Drive-in
Address: 995 Meriden-Turnpike Rd., Southington
Pricing: $20 per carload / walk-ins $5 each
Start times: Gates open at 6 p.m. / Movies begin at dark, about 15-30 minutes after sunset
Schedule: Movies are scheduled every Saturday from June 3 to Sept. 9
- June 10: “Inside Out”
- June 17: “Aladdin”
- June 24: “Minions: The Rise of Gru”
- July 1: “Grease”
- July 8: “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
- July 15: “CoCo”
- July 22: “Moana”
- July 29: “Elvis”
- Aug. 5: “ZooTopia”
- Aug. 12: “Sing 2”
- Aug. 19: “Incredibles 2”
- Aug. 26: “Top Gun Maverick”
- Sept. 2: “Sonic The Hedgehog 2”
- Sept. 9: “Dirty Dancing”
Mansfield Drive-in Theatre & Marketplace
Address: 228 Stafford Rd., Mansfield Center
Pricing: Adults $13, children/seniors/military $9
Start times: Gates open around 7:15 p.m. and movie times vary, beginning after sunset
Schedule: The theater is open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights with a double-feature on three separate screens. A new schedule for each weekend’s lineup is posted every Monday.
June 9, 10, & 11:
- Screen 1: “The Little Mermaid” (9 p.m.)
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (11:25 p.m.)
- Screen 2: “Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse” (9 p.m.)
“The Pope’s Exorcist” (11:30 p.m.)
- Screen 3: “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” (9 p.m.)
“Top Gun: Maverick” (11:25 p.m.)
The Remarkable Theater in Westport and the Stamford Museum & Nature Center have not yet released their 2023 drive-in movie schedule.