Conn. (WTNH) — Nothing says summer like the drive-in movies!

While drive-in movie theaters have dwindled in Connecticut — including the Pleasant Valley Drive-in Theater closing in Dec. 2022 after 27 years — the tradition is still alive.

This summer, two theaters are still up-and-running, with a packed schedule of older and hit movies.

The Original Southington Drive-in

Address: 995 Meriden-Turnpike Rd., Southington

Pricing: $20 per carload / walk-ins $5 each

Start times: Gates open at 6 p.m. / Movies begin at dark, about 15-30 minutes after sunset

Schedule: Movies are scheduled every Saturday from June 3 to Sept. 9

June 10: “Inside Out”

June 17: “Aladdin”

June 24: “Minions: The Rise of Gru”

July 1: “Grease”

July 8: “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

July 15: “CoCo”

July 22: “Moana”

July 29: “Elvis”

Aug. 5: “ZooTopia”

Aug. 12: “Sing 2”

Aug. 19: “Incredibles 2”

Aug. 26: “Top Gun Maverick”

Sept. 2: “Sonic The Hedgehog 2”

Sept. 9: “Dirty Dancing”

Mansfield Drive-in Theatre & Marketplace

Address: 228 Stafford Rd., Mansfield Center

Pricing: Adults $13, children/seniors/military $9

Start times: Gates open around 7:15 p.m. and movie times vary, beginning after sunset

Schedule: The theater is open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights with a double-feature on three separate screens. A new schedule for each weekend’s lineup is posted every Monday.

June 9, 10, & 11:

Screen 1: “The Little Mermaid” (9 p.m.)

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (11:25 p.m.)

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (11:25 p.m.) Screen 2: “Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse” (9 p.m.)

“The Pope’s Exorcist” (11:30 p.m.)

“The Pope’s Exorcist” (11:30 p.m.) Screen 3: “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” (9 p.m.)

“Top Gun: Maverick” (11:25 p.m.)

The Remarkable Theater in Westport and the Stamford Museum & Nature Center have not yet released their 2023 drive-in movie schedule.