Conn. (WTNH) — Fresh and local farm products are right in your reach!

Connecticut is home to nearly 100 farmers markets, which can be found in almost every town, open various days each week. Farmers’ markets are incredibly valuable to a healthy lifestyle; you can take home locally-grown produce, Connecticut-roasted coffee, and sweet treats.

If you’re looking to make a meal for your family — or even want to peruse some new local businesses in the sun — we have you covered with some farmers markets to check out this summer.

Where to find it: 100 Pocono Rd., Brookfield

Days of operation: Monday & Friday, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Closes for the season: Oct. 20

Vendors like Kimberly Farm, Maple Bank Farm, and Farm to Jar will be on site at the Brookfield Farmers Market, as well as Taco’s From Tulim. Handmade crafts are also available.

Where to find it: Lumberyard Municipal Parking Lot | 244 Elm St., New Canaan

Days of operation: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Closes for the season: Nov. 18

New Canaan’s Farmers Market is full of a variety of vendors — from food like Mama Hu’s Sushi Bake and Bongo and Capacci Gourmet Raviolis to treats like Bees Knees Ice Pops and Cloudy Lane Bakery. Custom pet food and soaps can also be found at the market.

Where to find it: Edgewood Park | Corner of Whalley & West Rock Avenues, New Haven

Days of operation: Sunday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Closes for the season: Nov. 19

Vendors are updated each week, but include specialty foods like Pedals Smoothie and Juice Bar and Cultured Cafe, as well as baked goods from Olmo. Fresh produce is always on-site.

Where to find it: 111 Lovers Ln., Guilford

Days of operation: Thursday, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Closes for the season: Oct. 26

Try some fish from Star Fish Market, fresh bread from Country Bread Bakery, and a savory treat from Pop’s Famous Guac. Food trucks are also on site, and guests can enjoy food at a picnic table or under a tree on a blanket.

Where to find it: Voluntown Elementary School | 195 Main St., Rt. 138

Days of operation: Sunday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Closes for the season: Oct. 8

Enjoy locally grown vegetables, fruits, and made-to-order salads from LakeView Farm, fresh meat from BZB Farm, and breads and desserts from Country Comfort Cooking. Soaps and flowers are also up-for-grabs.

Where to find it: Mansfield Town Hall | 4 S. Eaglesville Rd.

Days of operation: Saturday, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Closes for the season: Nov. 18

The Storrs Farmers Market has been providing the community with fresh local produce and meats since 1994. Guests can find baked goods and various weekly offerings each weekend.

Where to find it: Market Field | 153 & 163 Spruce St., Manchester

Days of operation: Wednesday, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Closes for the season: Aug. 30

Fresh fruits and veggies, meats and eggs, baked goods, vegan offerings, and honey are available at the Spruce Street Farmers Market, as well as a featured food truck. Vendors and the market’s theme will vary per week.

Where to find it: 800 Main St., Hartford

Days of operation: Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Closes for the season: Oct. 13

While originally established in 1643 by the General Court of Connecticut, a modern market was reformed in 2011, featuring products from multiple farmers and artisan vendors.

Where to find it: West Hartford Town Hall Parking Lot | 50 S. Main St., West Hartford

Days of operation: Sundays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Closes for the season: Oct. 29

Blue Back Farmers Market includes 15+ established vendors including Coffeeology Street Cafe and Yalla Organics. Each week, the market will also include acoustic music, author readings, and more.

Where to find it: Center School Parking Lot | 125 West St., Litchfield

Days of operation: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Closes for the season: Oct. 21

Guests can expect to find produce and flowers from Lakeside Farm, honey products from Berry Ledges Apiary, and organic naturally fermented breads and pastries from Hoffman Bread.

Find a full list of all farmers markets across Connecticut here.