Conn. (WTNH) — A typical ice cream shop or restaurant may seem mundane, but some of the most unassuming establishments are actually home to hidden speakeasies.

Speakeasies, which first garnered attention during the Prohibition era, started as bars that illegally sold alcohol. However, in more recent years, the term has applied to legal bars which have been modeled after historical speakeasies.

While speakeasies offer more of a retro-style, fun setting now, they’re still hidden — right in plain sight.

Interested in a little exploration? Here’s a list of a few speakeasies to check out across Connecticut.

Ordinary | 990 Chapel St., New Haven

Hidden among the Taft Apartments is this dark, moody tavern, offering cocktails and charcuterie boards.

I Know You Know | 69 Arch St., New Britain

This new, elegant speakeasy just opened up this year and requires a passcode to enter, which can be found on the bar’s social media page each day.

Celtic Cavern | 45 Melilli Plaza, Middletown

You can find Celtic Cavern, a gastropub specializing in seasonal American fare, at the rear entrance of Main Street Market.

1928 Cocktail Club | 1016-1018 Main St., Branford

This bar and lounge aims to transport customers back to 1928 with its carefully-curated aesthetic and live music — but you need a password to enter.

Little River Restoratives — 405 Capital Ave., Hartford

It’s hip and modern, but offers old-world cocktails; Little River Restoratives, an exposed-brick watering hole, is hidden right among Capitol Avenue.