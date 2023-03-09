Conn. (WTNH) — Have you ever scrolled through TikTok and saw someone you knew on the For You Page?

Through the app’s algorithm, as well as location services on your phone, it’s not uncommon to see people you know IRL (actually in real life and outside of the blue screen in your hand).

TikTok has taken the social media world by storm. As a sort-of replacement for the six-second video app Vine, which fizzled out in 2016, TikTok allows anyone to become a creator. The app offers 15, 30, and 60 second videos, with various filters and effects, requiring minimal editing skills.

TikTok recently sparked attention across the country as state lawmakers proposed a ban of the app on state-owned phones due to security concerns. Additionally, a new filter has sparked controversy, as it morphs people’s faces into a “natural” state.

Despite its ongoing controversies, the app has been a tool for people to showcase their work; whether it’s music, art, comedy, or a niche subject, TikTok gives these creators a platform.

So, have you caught sight of these influencers on the app, and more importantly, did you know they were from our home state?

Here are 16 of some of the most popular TikTok creators in Connecticut:

Samantha Ramsdell @samramsdell5
3.5M followers
Guinness World Record holder for largest mouth.

@samramsdell5

Pretzel in one bite for the kids #onebite #pretzel #AEHolidayCard #AmazonSavingSpree

♬ Made You Look – Meghan Trainor

Good Vibes Vinny @goodvibesvinny
2.3M followers
Nostalgia, POVs, and relatable content.

@goodvibesvinny

Send this to your friends😂💯 #fyp #friends #greenscreen

♬ Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree – Brenda Lee

Ben Esherick @benesherick
806.7K followers
Funny, relatable videos.

@benesherick

And then there were two…😔 with @michaelsoepic and @jack12202 #Inverted

♬ Where is my Mark Stevens – Daily War History

Sam’s Finest Cuts @samsfinestcuts
349.9K followers
Rocky Hill barber showcasing his work.

@samsfinestcuts

So satisfying #sosatisfying #asmr #asmrsounds #samsfinestcuts #rockyhillct #CapCut #HolidayOREOke

♬ original sound – Sam’s Finest Cuts

Timur Mason @timmycripple
267.3K followers
Disability advocate.

@timmycripple

boom #dance #fun

♬ Sure Thing (sped up) – Miguel

SisterSnacking @sistersnacking
264K followers
Four sisters who try food across CT and NYC.

@sistersnacking

Replying to @pixbypark New Haven, CT a.k.a the pizza capital of the world #ct #pizza #ctpizzatrail #ctpizza #sistersnacking #newhavenct

♬ Cheek To Cheek – Frank Sinatra

Virginia Semeghini @witchbitchthrift
241.2K followers
Plus-sized, inclusive thrift shop run by witches.

@witchbitchthrifttok

Based on a true story that repeats itself every day. 😌 We know our system is unorthodox but we’re so confident in its power to change the way you shop for the better. 🧡 What do you think? #witchbitchthrift #sizingproblems #thrifthacks #thriftshop #thrifting #plussizeedition #plussizeinclusive

♬ original sound – Virginia | Witch Bitch Thrift

Toni Caggiano @tonicaggiano
214.5K followers
Shares body positivity, comedy, and relatable content.

@tonicaggiano

Good morning and happy Wednesday ☺️ #plussize #fatpositive #body #bank #fy

♬ original sound – Toni Caggiano

Jimy Official @jimyofficial
258.4K followers
Connecticut comedy videos.

@jimyofficial

New Milford is Horrible place 🚮 Klanchester sucks 🚮 #part4 #manchesterct #newmilfordct #greenwichct #cttiktok #connecticut #jimyofficial #ct

♬ original sound – jimyofficial

Tony Torres @tonytorresp
239.8K followers
Supercar and comedy content.

@tonytorresp

New Apollo soon ? 👀 #apolloie #silverdragon #hesback #koenigsegg #agera #onetoone

♬ original sound – Akira

Kayla @kaykayblondiee
167.2K followers
Haunted places, urbex, and true crime videos.

@kaykayblondiee

guys, if u visit, check out the dead bird purposely pressed in between the security glass and door. this place is frickin SPOOKY. #fyp #creepytok #abandonedasylum #serialkiller #truecrime #urbex

♬ Spooky, quiet, scary atmosphere piano songs – Skittlegirl Sound

Geno @spieo
102.5K followers
A cyclist who shares ridealongs and racing videos.

@spieo

Let the foreign finds commence. . . . #ridefinds #streetscore #groundscore #cycling #biketok #taiwan #streetfood #taiwantiktokers #streeteats #bikeandeats #hichew

♬ original sound – Geno

KC Makes Music @KCMAKESMUSIC
98.9K followers
Music, singing, and duets.

@kcmakesmusic1

Reply to @braxipad let’s try this again! #fyp #disneysencanto #disney #linmanuelmiranda

♬ Surface Pressure – Jessica Darrow

EightSixoKris @eightsixokris
97K followers
Talks comedy and relatable content.

@eightsixokris

😂😂😭Its one more lmk if yall want me to post pt 3 #eightsixokris #name3in5seconds fyp #ct#860#203#ctgang#cttiktok

♬ Creepy and simple horror background music(1070744) – howlingindicator

Connecticut Bucket List @connecticut_bucketlist
54.9K followers
Restaurants, shopping, and everything CT.

@connecticut_bucketlist

rated the coolest airbnb in #connecticut by #condenasttraveller Link in my bio to book on @airbnb! #airbnb #cthotels #ctairbnb #riverbarnct #essexct

♬ Here With Me by D4vd – angel

TheDamTok @thedamtok
46.8K followers
Showcasing the best restaurants in CT & New England.

@thedamtok

#connecticut #ctfoodie #ctfood #hartfordct

♬ Trap Mafia – Lastra

While they’re not currently in Connecticut, the Nutmeg State is the home state of TikTok sensations Charli and Dixie D’Amelio. The pair, who now lives in Los Angeles, grew up in Norwalk.