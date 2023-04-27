MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Are you thinking of your next travel destination? Look no further than Connecticut’s own quaint town of Mystic.

The digital travel magazine Trips to Discover released a list of “The Best Summer Vacations in Every State,” and Mystic took the crown in the Nutmeg state. Trips to Discover called the town “charming” for its Colonial-era homes.

It also pointed to the famous Mystic Pizza restaurant — which inspired the 1998 film of the same name — as well as its numerous seafood restaurants.

Mystic is also home to one of the largest maritime museums, along with an aquarium featuring penguins, seals, sea lions, and beluga whales.

Across New England, Provincetown was listed as the best vacation spot in Massachusetts and New Hampshire’s Conway was named for its fall foliage. Newport, Rhode Island and Acadia National Park in Maine also made the list.

