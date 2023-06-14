OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Are you looking to treat yourself to a glamorous vacation this summer?

According to a new ranking by the go-to travel source Trips to Discover, residents of the Nutmeg State need to look no further than right here in Connecticut.

Trips to Discover published a story dubbed “15 Most Beautiful Hotels and Resorts in the U.S. for 2023” and the Saybrook Point Resort & Marina Luxury in Old Saybrook made the list.

The luxury oceanside hotel, located right on the Long Island Sound, describes itself as a place “where old-world meets modern luxury.”

Guests can enjoy both indoor and outdoor saltwater pools, a luxurious spa, and a restaurant specifically for waterfront dining. You can even escape to your very own lighthouse with sunset views that is equipped with two guests houses, full kitchens, and game rooms.

Other hotels across the U.S. that made the list of beautiful hotels include the desert resort Amangiri in Big Water, Utah and the Post Ranch Inn, nestled in the redwood forest in Big Sur, California.

