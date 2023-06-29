(WTNH) — Everyone is so caught up in everyday tasks that it’s easy to just take the fastest route to get from Point A to Point B. But, once in a while, it’s nice to take the scenic route.

As summer takes over the Nutmeg State, there are dozens of routes across Connecticut to enjoy the picturesque views. Whether you’re planning to hit the road for trip across state lines, take your shot at photography, or simply want a new route to take on the way home from work, we’ve got you covered.

The Merritt Parkway

The Merritt Parkway, one of the oldest parkways in the U.S., was first established in 1938 to relieve congestion from U.S. Route 1. The parkway runs from Norwalk to Trumbull, offering a tranquil drive with scenic overpasses and foliage.

While it no longer collects tolls from drivers, you can still find an old booth along the way at the oldest homestead in the country: Boothe Memorial Park in Stratford.

Length: 38 miles, ~43 minutes

Map:

Route 8

Length: 58 miles, ~54 minutes

Map:

Beacon Falls, Ansonia, Shelton, and Derby: The towns in The Valley are all along Route 8, showcasing large hilltops and mountain-like views. Route 8 is the scenic route between Interstate 84 and Interstate 95, offering a charming view of the Housatonic and Naugatuck Rivers on the way to Massachusetts.

You’ll pass through Mattatucket, Naugatuck, and Topsmead state forests, as well as Burr Pond State Park in Winchester.

Litchfield Loop

Northwestern Connecticut offers beautiful views of mountains, forests, and waterfalls. This route — encompassing Route 4 and 7 — will take you through the picturesque Litchfield, kicking things off at the Topsmead State Forest. From there, you’ll pass through Goshen and Cornwall, as well as the quaint Mohawk Mountain.

Wrap-up the trip with a visit at the historic Bulls Covered Bridge in Kent, just along the New York border. The bridge, originally built in 1760 and reconstructed in 1824, is one of only three surviving covered bridges in the state.

Length: 33 miles, ~ 47 minutes

Map:

Connecticut River Loop

Take a loop around the Connecticut River for some water and forest views. Along the way, you can make stops at some must-see attractions, like Haddam’s Gillette Castle and Devil’s Hopyard State Park. You’ll also pass by the Essex Steam Train & Riverboat and the small town of Deep River.

Length: 21 miles, ~ 25 minutes

Map:

Route 49 & 14A

Starting in Stonington, Route 49 runs-up the northeastern side of the state, bordering Rhode Island. Along the way, you’ll pass large hilltop farms with cattle, stone walls, campgrounds, and even pass through a portion of Pachaug State Forest in Voluntown.

Length: 25 miles, ~40 minutes

Map:

Route 44

This route takes you right through the middle of the state, but instead of driving through Interstate 84, you’ll drive through the countryside, seeing colonial homes and mountains throughout northeast towns like Pomfret and Ashford all the way through northwest’s Norfolk and Winsted.

Length: 107 miles, ~3 hours

Map:

U.S. Route 1

Do you want to get a taste of a Connecticut beach town? U.S. Route 1 — which runs parallel to Interstate 95 — passes right through central Mystic. The quaint, eccentric town is a must-see in New England, featuring Mystic Pizza and Mystic Aquarium. Guests can also shop around at the Olde Mistick Village.

This route takes you right along the Connecticut Coastline, giving you a taste of beach towns like Madison, Clinton, and Old Saybrook, as well as some of the state’s biggest cities: New Haven, Bridgeport, and Stamford.

Length: 117 miles, ~ 1.5 hours

Map: