Conn. (WTNH) — Macintosh, Granny Smith, Red Delicious, and Honeycrisp are right in your reach — literally!

Fall is right around the corner, which means it’s apple picking season in the Nutmeg state. While there are dozens of farms across the state — ranging from smaller, local farms to larger-scale orchards — we’ve got you covered with some of the best places to pick-your-own apples this season.

Lyman Orchards | 32 Reeds Gap Rd., Middlefield

The family-favorite destination is heading into its 281st year. Pick your own pile of apples, get lost in the sunflower maze, and finish off your day with an apple cider donut.

Rogers Orchards | 336 Long Bottom Rd., Southington

The orchard, passed down over eight generations, offers a variety of vegetables and fruit, garnering attention over the years for their famous apples, pears, and apple cider donuts.

Drazen Orchards | 251 Wallingford Rd., Cheshire

This Cheshire orchard began as a farm, dating back to the early 1800s. Apples, peaches, pears, and plums are up-for-grabs, as well as honey from their own hives.

Belltown Hill Orchards | 483 Matson Hill Rd., South Glastonbury

Located right in the scenic rolling hills of south Glastonbury is this fourth-generation orchard, famous for their 24 variety of apples. Top-off your trip with a visit to Grandma’s Pantry at the farm market.

Scott’s Connecticut Valley Orchards | 274 Kelsey Hill Rd., Deep River

Scott’s family farm, located in the Connecticut River Valley, offers pick-your-own apples in late August. Ahead of frost, guests can also cut their own flowers!

Horse Listener’s Orchard | 317 Bebbington Rd., Ashford

The 153-acre orchard offers pick-your-own apples starting in September. The farm store on site offers locally grown and seasonal goods like veggies, cheese, maple syrup, and candy.

Easy Pickin’s Orchard | 46 Bailey Rd., Enfield

The season kicks-off with Ginger Gold this month, followed by 14 other types of apples throughout the end of the year. Various produce is also available.

Lost Acres Orchard | 130 Lost Acres Rd., North Granby

The orchard said this year’s apple crop is “looking great.” Alongside the apples, grab some homemade food you can bring back to the family from the bakery.

Rose Orchard | 33 Branford Rd., North Branford

Apples are arriving later this month. While you’re out and about at the orchard, visit Buck’s Grill for a tasty burger or cool-off at the creamery.

Silverman’s Farm | 451 Sport Hill Rd., Easton

Find Ginger Gold Apples at the farm starting Aug. 15. An animal farm is on site, as well as the Country Market, offering vegetables, dairy products, and sweet treats.