Conn. (WTNH) — ‘Tis the season of tying the knot!

If you’re engaged — or hoping to be soon — wedding venues are on the never-ending to-do list in your mind. While there are thousands of venues to choose from across the state, there are many variables to consider, including cost, location, and aesthetic.

But one thing’s for sure: no one wants their wedding to look the same as everyone else’s.

Whether it’s a museum, castle, or bowling alley, Connecticut is home to some hidden gem wedding venue locations that will leave your guests talking for years to come.

Before you send out those “Save the Date” cards, take a look at some of the most unique venues here in the Nutmeg state:

Branford House Mansion — Groton

Hidden among the University of Connecticut’s Avery Point campus is the historic mansion dating back to 1902. Anyone looking for a certain gothic or Renaissance aesthetic would appreciate the baroque and classical architecture, adding a perfect backdrop to your special day.

Find more information here.

The New England Carousel Museum — Bristol

Bristol’s New England Carousel Museum is a unique setting for a wedding. You’ll have the chance to say vows amid antique carousel pieces from across the country, creating a vintage, carnival-like vibe for a fun ceremony.

See how to book the venue here.

Roseland Cottage Gardens & Carriage House — Woodstock

Take a step back in time at the Roseland Cottage, an intimate venue surrounded by rolling hills and beautiful gardens. The 1840’s gothic revival cottage is a picturesque dream; guests will be transported to another century for a timeless memory.

Click here to see how to secure the venue.

Pinstripes — Norwalk

Nothing screams “fun” like a night of bowling! At Pinstripes in Norwalk, you can create an unforgettable night filled with food and gaming at this luxury bowling alley with options to bowl or play bocce. The playful setting has an upscale vibe with plush seating and made-from-scratch Italian-American cuisine.

Book your ceremony with Pinstripes here.

The Palace Theatre — Waterbury

Have your own Broadway-esque celebration at the Renaissance Revival theater, built in 1921. The 2,900-seat auditorium is covered in red velvet and gold — stepping up any regular party to a next-level gala. You’ll be front and center of this show!

Find out more about booking the theater here.

Powder Ridge Park — Middlefield

Say “I Do” among the mountains in Middlefield. The 255-acres on Besek Mountain is a naturally beautiful backdrop. Guests can take a chairlift up to the top of the mountain, adding a different and exciting arrival that sets an exclusive tone for your wedding.

Click here to find more information.

Harkness Memorial State Park — Waterford

Whether you’re looking to be wed in a small chapel or elegant mansion, Harkness Park has all the options — with a gorgeous oceanside view. Nestled in Waterford, Harkness Park is home to over 230 acres of sweeping lawns and gardens, with ceremony availability at the Eolia summer mansion and the small oceanside amphitheater.

Book your wedding at Harkness here.

Society Room of Hartford — Hartford

Choosing the Society Room of Hartford promises a night of class and elegance. A staircase flows down from a 3,000 square-foot balcony, providing a dazzling entrance for the couple, with marble, limestone, brass, and bronze accents in the ballroom. It’s your chance to host a party straight out of ‘The Great Gatsby.’

Visit the venue’s website for booking.

Gillette Castle — East Haddam

It’s your turn to experience royalty at Gillette Castle. The 14,000 square-footstone castle, built in 1914, sits high above the Connecticut River. The outdoor terrace will bring guests back in time for a fancy, timeless setting amid the surrounding forest. It’s a fairytale come true!

Live like a king or queen and find information to book the castle here.

The Hounds — Stonington

Surround yourself with meadows and a serene saltwater marsh at The Hounds. The venue, which sits just outside of the Stonington Borough, is a perfect fall or summer backdrop, showcasing the New England landscape outdoors with a new indoor space.

Find out how to book the newly-renovated space here.