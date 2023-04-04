Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut, though nestled between New York City and Boston, is home to some hidden gems.

Are you looking for a one-night getaway? How about a weekend vacation?

There are dozens of Airbnbs across the state that not only look aesthetically pleasing, but also provide a cool experience, offering more than your average hotel.

Whether you’re interested in a treehouse or castle to stay in and help you go off the grid, we’ve got you covered:

La petite Maison at The Old Mystic Castle — Stonington

While this cottage is just minutes from downtown, it’s far enough away to offer a quiet, dreamy setting. Here’s your chance to experience a stay at a mini, enchanting castle, adorned with curb stone, a turret, and fountain center.

Waterfront Adirondack Mansion — Salem

Need a family trip or a weekend getaway with friends? This six-bedroom chalet offers an indoor pool, space/sauna, and steam room on 32 acres of land with amazing water views.

The Silo at Sun One Organic Farm — Bethlehem

A silo was converted from the 1940s to create this unique property; the silo room has a 30-foot ceiling and sits on an organic produce farm. A new bathroom building sits next to the silo, which was created by a Yale architect.

1790’s Sweetbrier Farm — Litchfield

Have you ever wanted to live on a farm? Here’s your chance, as this 1793 farm has been renovated to create a luxurious stay, filled with 18th century details. The farm includes an enclosed porch, pool, pond, and 16 acres of land.

The Villa at Narnia on Lake Zoar — Newtown

This house of glass gives guests an incredible view of Lake Zoar. It’ll feel like you’re living in the outdoors while surrounded by trees, though the inside is equipped with a full bath, fireplace, and kitchen.

Casino getaway cabin — Montville

Do you want to have some nice relaxation after heading to the casino? Just 15 minutes from Foxwoods and 12 minutes from Mohegan Sun sits this quaint, A-line cabin with views for miles.

18-acre Farm in the treetops — Canaan

Surround yourself with trees and nature with this private hideaway, overlooking rolling hills and a pastoral farm. The 18-acre land is home to farm animals pecking through the fields, with a cozy interior space for lounging and sleeping.

Water Forest Retreat treehouse — Norwich

Have you ever wanted to have a sleepover in an adult treehouse? This 168 square-foot tiny home is privately heated and electrified with stained glass windows. It’s nestled right in the forest to give the ultimate seclusion experience.

Water Forest Retreat octagon — Norwich

Just like a treehouse, this cedar octagon home is surrounded by nature, sitting right next to a brook among 56 acres of forest. Guests can fall asleep to the sounds of a pond and waterfall nearby. Plus, there’s a fire pit to enjoy!

Solo campsite with dome — Newtown

This is a perfect, secluded spot for campers or backpackers looking for a quick stay in the wilderness. The solo campsite offers total privacy in a remote setting with approximately 150 acres of open space. It’s a chance to truly sleep under the stars.

Geodesic dome in the woods — Bethlehem

This dome is a unique camping spot, nestled in the edge of the woods. It’s a great daylight space, though it offers a full camping experience with no electricity, heat, or air conditioning. The Airbnb owners will allow guests to have full access to bathrooms on their property.

Nature lovers yurt — Guilford

This 30′ diameter yurt offers forest views in a peaceful, wooded environment. Guests can enjoy nature inside — with sunlight peaking through — or on a large deck surrounding the yurt. A nearby brook and miles of trails are in reach.

Victorian mansion in Fair Haven Heights — New Haven

It’s your chance to live in the Victorian Era with this gothic mansion dating back to the 1870s. The enchanting house is adorned with beautiful architecture and filled with lots of light during the daytime. It includes a music room, powder room, and bluestone patio.