NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Looking to go apple picking this fall in Connecticut?

There’s no shortage of orchards in Connecticut, so take a look at the list below to help plan a fun autumn day with family and friends.

Belltown Hill Orchards | 483 Matson Hill Rd., South Glastonbury

Drazen Orchards | 251 Wallingford Rd., Cheshire

Easy Pickin’s Orchard | 46 Bailey Rd., Enfield

Horse Listener’s Orchard | 317 Bebbington Rd., Ashford

Lost Acres Orchard | 130 Lost Acres Rd., North Granby

Lyman Orchards | 32 Reeds Gap Rd., Middlefield

Rogers Orchards | 336 Long Bottom Rd., Southington

Rose Orchard | 33 Branford Rd., North Branford

Scott’s Connecticut Valley Orchards | 274 Kelsey Hill Rd., Deep River

Silverman’s Farm | 451 Sport Hill Rd., Easton