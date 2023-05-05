Conn. (WTNH) — Are you looking for a new pet? Before considering a new addition to the family, you may want to take a look at which animals are and are not legal to own in Connecticut.

While homes are usually filled with “normal” pets, like cats, dogs, fish, and birds, some pet owners have unique roommates. In Connecticut, it’s legal to own a hedgehog, ferret, or sugar glider — while in some states, the rodents are banned.

However, Connecticut’s list of illegal pets is steep. Some may seem obvious, while others may come as a surprise.

See the full list of animals banned as pets in the Nutmeg State:

Meerkat

Meerkats are seen at the Guadalajara Zoo.

While meerkats are social animals, they don’t bode well with humans.

Alligator, crocodile, and gavials

A baby alligator is seen near the eighth hole during the second round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Alligators can grow up to 10 or 15 feet and weigh up to 600 pounds.

Racoon

A racoon cooling off at the Sainte-Croix animal park in Rhodes, eastern France.

The wild animal is important to Connecticut, as it is harvested during the hunting and trapping seasons.

Wolf, coyote, wolverine, and hyena

A wolf stands inside its enclosure at the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center (CWWC) in Divide, Colorado.

While a wolf is banned in Connecticut, New York residents can own them with a certain permit.

Hummingbird

A Violet Bellied hummingbird flies at Rio Blanco viewpoint, in Choco Andino Biosphere reserve in Pichincha, Ecuador.

This species is protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

Kangaroos and wallabies

An Eastern Grey Kangaroo is seen at Look At Me Now Headland in Coffs Harbour, Australia.

Both Kangaroos and their babies — known as Wallabies — are banned in Connecticut, but New York residents can own them without a permit.

Skunk

Flo the skunk arrives at Edinburgh Zoo from Amneville Zoo in France. Flo has joined a six-year-old male skunk Fergus, both are striped skunks which are native to North America.

Connecticut is not alone on the ban, however, 17 other states allow the animal as a pet, including New Jersey and New York.

Bears: black, grizzly, and brown

Two female black bears born on February 4, 2022, play during their first outing at Sainte-Croix animal park in Rhodes, eastern France.

Although bears may appear under a person’s porch or hibernating in their backyard, the animal is not legally allowed to be a pet in Connecticut.

Elephant, hippo, rhinoceros, and warthog

A hippopotamus named Tucsok celebrates her fiftieth birthday at the Zoo and Botanical Garden in Budapest, Hungary. Tucsok was born in 1973 and is one of the oldest zoo hippos in the world.

Even if you have $1,000 to spend on feeding an elephant each month, they’re not legal to own in the state.

Owls: Great Horned and White Horned

Two young Great Horned Owls (Bubo virginianus) sit in their nest at Kane County Courthouse in Geneva, Illinois. The owls can range in length from 45 to 65 cm (18 to 26 inches), have a wingspan of 100 to 150 cm (40 to 60 inches) and weigh from 680 to 2900 grams (1.5 to 6.4 lbs).

Keeping an owl is outlawed, as the breed is protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

Certain members of the wild cat family: lion, leopard, cheetah, jaguar, puma, lynes, bobcat, and ocelot

A rare male King Cheetah is seen inside a closed camp in the Ann van Dyk Cheetah Centre in Hartbeespoort, South Africa.

These animals are banned due to their dangerous nature.

Tigers, servals, caracals, jungle cats, Savannah cats, and foxes

A Siberian tiger gestures at the Siberian Tiger Park in Harbin, in China's northeastern Heilongjiang province.

Not only are these animals banned due to their exotic and dangerous nature, but there is also a ban of public contact.

Gorillas, chimpanzees, orangutans, gibbons, apes, and baboons

Chimpanzees rest after eating at the Lwiro Primate Rehabilitation Center, 45 km from Bukavu City.

They may share certain DNA with humans, but animals like chimpanzees are not domesticated.

Certain snakes: King Cobra, coral, mambas, copperheads, viperidae, rattlesnakes, cottonmouths, reticulated python, and certain anacondas

A King Cobra is displayed to the public at Noah's Ark Zoo Farm in Bristol, England.

These tropical snakes are non-native and venomous, with the King Cobra’s bite strong enough to kill a human in just 15 minutes.

Gila monsters and beaded lizards

Biologist Ricardo Davalos holds a Beaded Lizard (Heloderma horridum) at the Guadalajara Zoo in Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico.

These gila monsters require unique care and are not legal to handle.

Nile monitor and Komodo dragon

Raja the Komodo Dragon walks towards his keepers at London Zoo. Raja, who celebrates his 10th birthday, came from Miami Metro Zoo in 2004.

The Komodo Dragon is an endangered species and therefore illegal to own as a pet.

Patagonian mara

A Patagonian mara (Dolichotis patagonum) is seen at Buenos Aires Zoo.

These large rodents — that look like deer — can be kept as pets in several other states.

Partridge

A partridge strolls on the pitch during the Carabao Cup First Round match between Wycombe Wanderers and Fulham at Adams Park in High Wycombe, England.

Partridges are considered a wild species.

Otter

A group of smooth-coated otters climbs up along the banks of the Kallang River in Singapore.

Otters are not domesticated, and it is considered cruel to keep them as companions.

Tiny turtles

A green turtle is held as marine turtle specialists prepare to release baby sea turtles, including the Loggerhead and Green turtles, into the Atlantic Ocean in a joint effort between the Coast Guard and the Gumbo-Limbo Nature Center in Boca Raton, Florida.

This ban is not particular to Connecticut; tiny turtles with shells less than four inches are federally banned due to the potential to carry Salmonella.

So, what happens if you possess a dangerous animal illegally?

If you own one of the above animals as pets, you can face a fine of $1,000, according to the Connecticut General Assembly (CGA). The owner is then billed by the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) for seizing, caring for, maintaining, and disposing the animal. The crime could also be charged as a misdemeanor, and owners could face prison for up to a year.

These laws do not apply to zoos, national parks, nature centers, museums, labs, or research facilities.