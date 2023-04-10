Conn. (WTNH) — The sorting hat results are in.

It’s been more than 20 years since the iconic franchise first hit the bookshelves, yet the Harry Potter series still attracts new Potterheads each year, while still remaining a nostalgic staple for millennials.

TheToyZone analyzed 4.87 million tweets from over 50,000 Twitter users to uncover the most prevalent Hogwarts house in each U.S. state, as well as every country across the globe. The data was based on research into the personality traits of Hogwarts houses, which were undertaken by the University of California.

So, is the Nutmeg state full of Gryffindors, Hufflepuffs, Slytherins, or Ravenclaws?

According to the report, Connecticut residents most identify with Slytherin.

The official Pottermore Sorting Hat quiz calls Slytherins ambitious, resourceful, determined, and clever. In the series, Slytherins are commonly known as elitist villains, as the house also boasts cunning behavior.

UC analyzed people who completed the official Pottermore Sorting Hat quiz and determined a personality type for each house. Slytherins were described to have neuroticism, which comes with a lot of stress and anxiety. People who display this trait might also experience dramatic mood changes and are prepared for negative outcomes.

Connecticut wasn’t the sole Slytherin — the house of the serpent actually tied for the top Hogwarts house across the country with Ravenclaw. It also is the most common house in 69 countries across the world.

See how each state ranked:

Graphic courtesy TheToyZone

Even in 2023, the Harry Potter hype is never-ending. The action role-playing video game “Hogwarts Legacy” just dropped in February.