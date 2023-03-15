Conn. (WTNH) — It’s Women’s History Month, and in Connecticut, there are ways to show your support by shopping at various women-owned businesses.
We’re highlighting 10 businesses across the state, ranging from clothing stores and salons to CBD dispensaries and salt caves.
These are just a handful of the thriving women-owned businesses across Connecticut:
Balance Massage & Wellness Center | 135 Day St., Newington
Wellness center that offers massage, reiki, and holistic health services.
Bare Life | 20 Hurlbut St., Suite 202, West Hartford
Sells allergen-friendly coconut hot cocoa.
Black Rock Pilates Studio | 2889 Fairfield Ave., 2nd floor, Bridgeport
Pilates studio that offers private and group classes.
BK & Co. | 983 Farmington Ave., West Hartford
A women’s fashion boutique for day-to-day clothes, as well as professional outfits.
Dominican Beauty Bar | 248 Albany Ave., Hartford
Dominican-style salon that specializes in all textures of hair.
Platinum Natural CBD | 11 N. Main St., East Hampton
Offers CBD products like chocolates, gummies, and joints.
Salt Cave of Darien | 555 Post Rd., Darien
An “oasis of peace, calm, and serenity” providing spa services.
Seaside Shadows Haunted History Tours | Mystic
Team offering lantern light walking tours to showcase history of Mystic.
Scantic Valley Farm | 327 Ninth District Rd., Somers
Family-owned farm specializing in grass-fed beef and local eggs.
Witch Bitch Thrift | 105 Whitney Ave., New Haven
Inclusive thrift shop carrying clothes and magical items — run by witches.
Find a full list of women-owned businesses in Connecticut registered with the Women’s Business Development Council, click here.