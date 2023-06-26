EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Have you ever wanted to rent out your own private island?

Now is your chance to experience this quaint, exclusive stay in East Hampton this summer alongside friends and family.

Laurel Island, a private island nestled on Lake Pocotopaug, was named among the best private island vacations in the Wall Street Journal and the most popular Airbnbs in Connecticut by the Hartford Courant.

The 5-acre rustic island includes a main lodge and five distinct guest houses: an A-frame guest house, bay cabin, chalet, deck house, and captain’s cabin — sleeping 39 people in total. While each are a short distance from one another, they also offer their own inclusivity.

Amenities are provided to ensure fun throughout the stay; guests can play various sports like volleyball, disc golf, bocce, giant Jenga, or basketball. A firepit is on-site, as well as relaxation tools like hammocks, floats, and picnic tables.

Aside from its sunset views, the island also offers an eco-friendly atmosphere with off-the-grid solar energy, composting toilets and food scraps, recycling bins, and biodegradable products to be lake-friendly.

For more information about the island and to view weekend, week-long, and day rates, click here.