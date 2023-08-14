NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fair season is upon us! News 8 is providing you with a list of fairs and festivals set throughout Connecticut to look forward to in the coming months.

Check out the schedule of events, organized alphabetically by county and then date, to plan some family fun!

Fairfield County

Cannon Grange Agricultural Fair | Aug. 27 at 25 Cannon Rd., Wilton

Norfield Grange Fair | Sept. 10 at 12 Goodhill Rd., Weston

New Canaan Nature Center Fall Fair | Sept. 29-30 at New Canaan Nature Center, 144 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan

Hartford County

Hartford County 4-H Fair | Aug. 18-20 at 56 Egypt Rd., Somers

Wapping Fair | Sept. 7-10 at John J. Mitchell Fairgrounds, South Windsor

Berlin Fair | Sept. 14-17 at 430 Beckley Rd., Berlin

South Windsor Apple Fest | Sept. 23 at 75 Brookfield St., South Windsor

Lichfield County

Bridgewater Country Fair | Aug. 18-20 at Bridgewater Fairgrounds

Terryville Lions Country Fair | Aug. 25-27 at Terryville Fairgrounds

Goshen Fair | Sept. 2-4 at Goshen Fairgrounds

Harwinton Fair | Oct. 6-8 at Harwinton Fairgrounds

Riverton Fair | Oct. 7-9 at Riverton Fairgrounds

Middlesex County

Chester Fair | Aug. 25-27 at Chester Fairground

Haddam Neck Fair | Sept. 1-4 at 26 Quarry Hill Rd., Haddam Neck

Durham Fair | Sept. 21-24 at Durham Fairgrounds

Portland Agricultural Fair | Oct. 6-8 at Portland Fair Grounds

Middlesex and New Haven County 4-H Fair | Aug. 4-6 at Durham Fairgrounds

New Haven County

North Haven Fair | Sept. 7-10 at 290 Washington Ave., North Haven

Orange Country Fair | Sept. 16-17 at 525 Orange Center Rd., Orange

Guilford Fair | Sept. 15-17 at the Guilford Fairgrounds

Seymour Pumpkin Festival | Sept. 17 at French Memorial Park, Seymour

Wolcott Country Fair | Sept. 22-24 at 245 Wolcott Rd., Wolcott

Southington Apple Harvest Festival | Sept. 29-Oct. 1 and Oct. 6-9 at Southington Town Green

New London County

Hamburg Fair | Aug. 18-20 at 1 Sterling City Rd., Lyme

Connecticut Renaissance Faire | Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 2- Oct. 15 at 122 Mack Rd., Lebanon

Tolland County

Hebron Harvest Fair | Sept. 7-10 at Hebron Lions Agricultural Society

Four Town Fair | Sept. 14-17 at Four Town Fair Grounds, Somers

Windham County

Brooklyn Fair | Aug. 24-27 at Brooklyn Fairgrounds

Woodstock Fair | Sept. 1-4 at Woodstock Fairgrounds