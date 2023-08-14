NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fair season is upon us! News 8 is providing you with a list of fairs and festivals set throughout Connecticut to look forward to in the coming months.
Check out the schedule of events, organized alphabetically by county and then date, to plan some family fun!
Fairfield County
Cannon Grange Agricultural Fair | Aug. 27 at 25 Cannon Rd., Wilton
Norfield Grange Fair | Sept. 10 at 12 Goodhill Rd., Weston
New Canaan Nature Center Fall Fair | Sept. 29-30 at New Canaan Nature Center, 144 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan
Hartford County
Hartford County 4-H Fair | Aug. 18-20 at 56 Egypt Rd., Somers
Wapping Fair | Sept. 7-10 at John J. Mitchell Fairgrounds, South Windsor
Berlin Fair | Sept. 14-17 at 430 Beckley Rd., Berlin
South Windsor Apple Fest | Sept. 23 at 75 Brookfield St., South Windsor
Lichfield County
Bridgewater Country Fair | Aug. 18-20 at Bridgewater Fairgrounds
Terryville Lions Country Fair | Aug. 25-27 at Terryville Fairgrounds
Goshen Fair | Sept. 2-4 at Goshen Fairgrounds
Harwinton Fair | Oct. 6-8 at Harwinton Fairgrounds
Riverton Fair | Oct. 7-9 at Riverton Fairgrounds
Middlesex County
Chester Fair | Aug. 25-27 at Chester Fairground
Haddam Neck Fair | Sept. 1-4 at 26 Quarry Hill Rd., Haddam Neck
Durham Fair | Sept. 21-24 at Durham Fairgrounds
Portland Agricultural Fair | Oct. 6-8 at Portland Fair Grounds
Middlesex and New Haven County 4-H Fair | Aug. 4-6 at Durham Fairgrounds
New Haven County
North Haven Fair | Sept. 7-10 at 290 Washington Ave., North Haven
Orange Country Fair | Sept. 16-17 at 525 Orange Center Rd., Orange
Guilford Fair | Sept. 15-17 at the Guilford Fairgrounds
Seymour Pumpkin Festival | Sept. 17 at French Memorial Park, Seymour
Wolcott Country Fair | Sept. 22-24 at 245 Wolcott Rd., Wolcott
Southington Apple Harvest Festival | Sept. 29-Oct. 1 and Oct. 6-9 at Southington Town Green
New London County
Hamburg Fair | Aug. 18-20 at 1 Sterling City Rd., Lyme
Connecticut Renaissance Faire | Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 2- Oct. 15 at 122 Mack Rd., Lebanon
Tolland County
Hebron Harvest Fair | Sept. 7-10 at Hebron Lions Agricultural Society
Four Town Fair | Sept. 14-17 at Four Town Fair Grounds, Somers
Windham County
Brooklyn Fair | Aug. 24-27 at Brooklyn Fairgrounds
Woodstock Fair | Sept. 1-4 at Woodstock Fairgrounds