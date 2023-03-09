Conn. (WTNH) — Have you ever scrolled through TikTok and saw someone you knew on the For You Page?

Through the app’s algorithm, as well as location services on your phone, it’s not uncommon to see people you know IRL (actually in real life and outside of the blue screen in your hand).

TikTok has taken the social media world by storm. As a sort-of replacement for the six-second video app Vine, which fizzled out in 2016, TikTok allows anyone to become a creator. The app offers 15, 30, and 60 second videos, with various filters and effects, requiring minimal editing skills.

TikTok recently sparked attention across the country as state lawmakers proposed a ban of the app on state-owned phones due to security concerns. Additionally, a new filter has sparked controversy, as it morphs people’s faces into a “natural” state.

Despite its ongoing controversies, the app has been a tool for people to showcase their work; whether it’s music, art, comedy, or a niche subject, TikTok gives these creators a platform.

So, have you caught sight of these influencers on the app, and more importantly, did you know they were from our home state?

Here are 16 of some of the most popular TikTok creators in Connecticut:

Samantha Ramsdell @samramsdell5

3.5M followers

Guinness World Record holder for largest mouth.

Good Vibes Vinny @goodvibesvinny

2.3M followers

Nostalgia, POVs, and relatable content.

Ben Esherick @benesherick

806.7K followers

Funny, relatable videos.

Sam’s Finest Cuts @samsfinestcuts

349.9K followers

Rocky Hill barber showcasing his work.

Timur Mason @timmycripple

267.3K followers

Disability advocate.

SisterSnacking @sistersnacking

264K followers

Four sisters who try food across CT and NYC.

Virginia Semeghini @witchbitchthrift

241.2K followers

Plus-sized, inclusive thrift shop run by witches.

Toni Caggiano @tonicaggiano

214.5K followers

Shares body positivity, comedy, and relatable content.

Jimy Official @jimyofficial

258.4K followers

Connecticut comedy videos.

Tony Torres @tonytorresp

239.8K followers

Supercar and comedy content.

Kayla @kaykayblondiee

167.2K followers

Haunted places, urbex, and true crime videos.

Geno @spieo

102.5K followers

A cyclist who shares ridealongs and racing videos.

KC Makes Music @KCMAKESMUSIC

98.9K followers

Music, singing, and duets.

EightSixoKris @eightsixokris

97K followers

Talks comedy and relatable content.

Connecticut Bucket List @connecticut_bucketlist

54.9K followers

Restaurants, shopping, and everything CT.

TheDamTok @thedamtok

46.8K followers

Showcasing the best restaurants in CT & New England.

While they’re not currently in Connecticut, the Nutmeg State is the home state of TikTok sensations Charli and Dixie D’Amelio. The pair, who now lives in Los Angeles, grew up in Norwalk.