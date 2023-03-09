Conn. (WTNH) — Have you ever scrolled through TikTok and saw someone you knew on the For You Page?
Through the app’s algorithm, as well as location services on your phone, it’s not uncommon to see people you know IRL (actually in real life and outside of the blue screen in your hand).
TikTok has taken the social media world by storm. As a sort-of replacement for the six-second video app Vine, which fizzled out in 2016, TikTok allows anyone to become a creator. The app offers 15, 30, and 60 second videos, with various filters and effects, requiring minimal editing skills.
TikTok recently sparked attention across the country as state lawmakers proposed a ban of the app on state-owned phones due to security concerns. Additionally, a new filter has sparked controversy, as it morphs people’s faces into a “natural” state.
Despite its ongoing controversies, the app has been a tool for people to showcase their work; whether it’s music, art, comedy, or a niche subject, TikTok gives these creators a platform.
So, have you caught sight of these influencers on the app, and more importantly, did you know they were from our home state?
Here are 16 of some of the most popular TikTok creators in Connecticut:
Samantha Ramsdell @samramsdell5
3.5M followers
Guinness World Record holder for largest mouth.
Good Vibes Vinny @goodvibesvinny
2.3M followers
Nostalgia, POVs, and relatable content.
Ben Esherick @benesherick
806.7K followers
Funny, relatable videos.
Sam’s Finest Cuts @samsfinestcuts
349.9K followers
Rocky Hill barber showcasing his work.
Timur Mason @timmycripple
267.3K followers
Disability advocate.
SisterSnacking @sistersnacking
264K followers
Four sisters who try food across CT and NYC.
Virginia Semeghini @witchbitchthrift
241.2K followers
Plus-sized, inclusive thrift shop run by witches.
Toni Caggiano @tonicaggiano
214.5K followers
Shares body positivity, comedy, and relatable content.
Jimy Official @jimyofficial
258.4K followers
Connecticut comedy videos.
Tony Torres @tonytorresp
239.8K followers
Supercar and comedy content.
Kayla @kaykayblondiee
167.2K followers
Haunted places, urbex, and true crime videos.
Geno @spieo
102.5K followers
A cyclist who shares ridealongs and racing videos.
KC Makes Music @KCMAKESMUSIC
98.9K followers
Music, singing, and duets.
EightSixoKris @eightsixokris
97K followers
Talks comedy and relatable content.
Connecticut Bucket List @connecticut_bucketlist
54.9K followers
Restaurants, shopping, and everything CT.
TheDamTok @thedamtok
46.8K followers
Showcasing the best restaurants in CT & New England.
While they’re not currently in Connecticut, the Nutmeg State is the home state of TikTok sensations Charli and Dixie D’Amelio. The pair, who now lives in Los Angeles, grew up in Norwalk.