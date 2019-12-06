Ex-coach charged with having sex with students avoids jail

(AP) — A former coach at a Connecticut high school charged with having sexual relationships with two female students has pleaded no contest to reduced charges.

Anthony Facchini originally faced two counts of second-degree sexual assault, but pleaded no contest to risk of injury to a minor and reckless endangerment in New London Superior Court.

The 26-year-old Norwich man coached football and track at Norwich Free Academy. In exchange, he won’t face any time behind bars.

He’s expected to get a five-year suspended sentence and five years of probation at sentencing on Feb. 10. Facchini declined to comment outside of court.