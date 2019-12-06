 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at Noon

Ex-coach charged with having sex with students avoids jail

Connecticut

by:

Posted: / Updated:
anthony facchini norwich free academy.jpg

(AP) — A former coach at a Connecticut high school charged with having sexual relationships with two female students has pleaded no contest to reduced charges.

Anthony Facchini originally faced two counts of second-degree sexual assault, but pleaded no contest to risk of injury to a minor and reckless endangerment in New London Superior Court.

The 26-year-old Norwich man coached football and track at Norwich Free Academy. In exchange, he won’t face any time behind bars.

He’s expected to get a five-year suspended sentence and five years of probation at sentencing on Feb. 10. Facchini declined to comment outside of court.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss