CHICAGO (AP) — Former NBA guard Ben Gordon has been arrested after a Chicago McDonald’s security guard was punched in the face, police said.

Gordon, 39, was charged with misdemeanor battery causing bodily harm and battery making physical contact, the Chicago Tribune reported Saturday.

Gordon, who played for four teams during his NBA career, was arrested about 3:30 a.m. Friday when police responded to a report of a disturbance by a man who was being escorted from the McDonald’s.

A 29-year-old man was hit in the face and thrown to the ground. A 21-year-old man was pushed and also thrown to the ground. Both men refused medical help.

Police said Gordon was arrested at the scene.

Gordon was charged last month with assault, resisting arrest, contempt and child endangerment in New York for allegedly punching his young son at LaGuardia Airport.

According to the Queens district attorney’s office, witnesses, including an American Airlines employee, saw Gordon yell at his son and punch him several times in the face after the boy dropped a book on the ground.

Gordon later confirmed to police that it was his son. Gordon also allegedly assaulted officers as they attempted to handcuff him and put him in a patrol car.

Joshua Kirshner, an attorney representing Gordon, said the son is 10 or 11 years old.

Gordon, who played collegiately at the University of Connecticut, was drafted by the Chicago Bulls in 2004 and played 11 seasons in the NBA with Chicago, Detroit, Charlotte and Orlando, most recently in the 2014-15 season with the Magic.

His best season was 2006-07 when he averaged 21.4 points and 3.6 assists for the Bulls.

A message was left by the AP seeking comment from Kirshner on Saturday.