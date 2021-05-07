Exclusive interview: New Eversource CEO Joe Nolan on storm response criticisms, more

(WTNH) — The CEO of embattled energy giant Eversource talks to News 8 about criticism for its response to storms. Specifically, Isaias last summer.

There is a new boss in town at Eversource who says the future will be better in terms of restoring power after storms. As we’ve been reporting, regulators want to fine the utility $30 million for its response.

Thousands were out of power for days after Tropical Storm Isaias in 2020. State regulators found the company’s response inadequate, and the attorney general said Eversource failed the people of Connecticut.

New CEO Joe Nolan will respond to those criticisms and more.

You can watch the entire interview Sunday at 10 am on This Week in Connecticut.