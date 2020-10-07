 

Executive Dir. of CT Restaurant Association discusses how restaurants are preparing for Phase 3

Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Phase 3 reopening in Connecticut seems to be on track for this Thursday. Among the things opening up a bit more: restaurants. Capacity is going from 50% to 75% indoors.

Scott Dolch, the Executive Director of the CT Restaurant Association, joins News 8 to discuss how restaurants are preparing for Phase 3 reopening Thursday.

