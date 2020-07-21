Experts discuss Yale canine cancer vaccine program; app used to treat addiction; Covid-19 impact on non-profits

(WTNH)– Last week on ‘Good Morning America,’ we were introduced to a couple of golden retrievers from Oregon named Kiko and Watson.

These two dogs are inseparable. Watson is an emotional support dog for his human and also helps out Kiko who developed cancer last year and had his leg amputated. Kiko is now in remission thanks to a cancer vaccine developed at the Yale School of Medicine.

Mark Mamula, Professor of Medicine in Rheumatology, talks about the vaccine and how it’s now being used to treat dogs all over the world in the video above.

Technology is used in so many kinds of medicine and now a recovery treatment center has found another

Michelle Voegtle, Clinical Program Manager at Hartford HealthCare’s Rushford, tells us about the smartphone app Trycycle for patients in recovery at Rushford in the video below.

The Covid-19 pandemic has not only hit businesses hard, it’s also been a difficult time for non-profit agencies. They’ve had to pivot when it comes to providing services, and fundraising is also taking a hit due to the cancellation of events.

Liz Miksis, the Board President with ‘Sarah’ Foundation, which is based in Guilford and serves more than 1,500 individuals with intellectual and other disabilities, talks about how non-profits are adjusting in the video below.