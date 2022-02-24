Conn. (WTNH) — With gas prices on the rise, people are looking for ways to save money at the pump. There are several car maintenance tips that people can use to help save money on gas.

According to AAA, the average price of gas in Connecticut is $3.67, just above the national average of $3.53. This falls slightly below the highest-recorded average price, which clocked in at $4.39 back in July 2008.

“The national average is primed to hit that $4 gallon mark,” Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis at Gas Buddy, told ABC News Atlanta. “The only question is: When?”

One tip De Haan offered is buying gas earlier in the week. De Haan explained that approximately half of the states followed this behavior in a recent study; Monday was the cheapest, while Thursday was the most expensive.

Additionally, De Haan noted it would be best to avoid filling-up in downtown areas.

“Generally, prices are lower the further away you get from large population centers,” De Haan said. “That’s why oftentimes those highway Travel Stops as long as there is more than one of them, can see and bring some of the lowest gas prices.”