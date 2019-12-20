Experts predict 2019 holiday travel will be the busiest

(WTNH) — Whether you’re coming home for the holidays or heading out to celebrate, it’s definitely a busy time of the year. For traveling, you might want to head to the airport earlier then usual if you’re taking a flight within the next few days.

We got through the first travel rush which was Thanksgiving. Now onto the second. It’s estimated that roughly 42 million people will be flying for the holidays. That’s between now and just after the start of the new year.

Which means packed planes and long lines at the airline counters and through the security check points.

The holiday rush is once again underway at @Bradley_Airport. Long lines at security and ticket counters. Scenes like these expected until after the start of the new year. We got important packing tips from @TSA this morning on @WTNH until 8am! pic.twitter.com/eakUPpXbrF — Brian Spyros (@BrianSpyros) December 20, 2019

The TSA asks that you not wrap gifts in your carry on or checked bags. If they need to inspect something they will unwrap it.

The rule of the TSA is if you can spill it, spread it, spray it or pour it, it needs to go in your checked bag. Just make sure everything is sealed. If you’re bringing any food items that are solid like cookies or pies those can go in your carry on.

Have fun trying to figure out how many ounces are in a snow globe.

On a serious note, with so many people flying over the next couple of weeks just make sure you give yourself enough time at the airport. If you get here at the last minute and there’s a long line at the ticket counter or going through security you may miss your flight and that creates a whole other issue.