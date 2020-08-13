Experts share ways to prevent mosquito bites after EEE, West Nile Virus detected in CT

(WTNH) — The State of Connecticut’s Mosquito Management Program has confirmed a mosquito trapped in Stonington last week has tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE). One expert says preventing the transmission of this virus is very different than preventing COVID-19.

RELATED: Mosquito trapped in Stonington tests positive for EEE

In a way, it feels like we’ve come full circle now: last year, EEE was detected in 28 communities across the state, according to the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES).

In October, high school football games changed start times to avoid dusk because dusk (and dawn) is when many kinds of mosquitoes are most active. Though one New Haven doctor says you can really be bitten by mosquitoes any time of day or night.

New Haven doctor, Frank Mongillo III advises, “You want to watch out for mosquito bites. You want to use an EPA-approved mosquito repellent. Something with DEET in it is usually the gold standard, but there are others that work. You want to be careful of things that are like these natural bug repellents that may or may not work.”

The weather has been hot. Wednesday marks the 34th day this summer with temperatures of 90 degrees or higher at Bradley Airport. Now, in addition to a mask, you might want to think about covering up elsewhere.

“Especially if you’re gonna be out some place where you’re near moisture and water, that’s where you want to be careful,” Mongillo says. “And make sure you’re covered because the more you cover your body, the better.”

CAES is also concerned about the spread of West Nile Virus. The state confirmed the first positive test in CT recently in Bridgeport.

Bridgeport joins six other CT towns with infected mosquitoes. Dr. Mongillo suggests the same precautions as EEE.