NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Along with colder temperatures, experts say that the fall season is known for an uptick in deer crashes across Connecticut.

According to the AAA, this is the time of year when the most deer crashes are likely to happen on Connecticut roads.

This is due to a combination of less daylight and the start of deer mating season, experts said.

According to the University of Connecticut’s crash data repository, there were about 460 deer-related crashes reported in Connecticut last fall.

The towns that had the most deer crashes were Guilford, Groton, Avon, Coventry and Farmington, UConn research showed.