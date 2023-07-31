NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Inside a laboratory at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, experts are working diligently to detect tick species, like one sent in by someone in Westport.

Officials said they’ve seen an uptick in ticks the past two weeks, including at least four invasive species coming mainly from Africa and Europe.

“Basically, these ticks hitchhiked on humans, and they arrived here,” said Dr. Goudarz Molaei, the chief scientist at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station. “There is great potential for these ticks to transmit diseases.”

Molaei said popular, international tourist destinations can be infested with ticks — including wooded areas and animal sanctuaries — and you should think twice before traveling back to Connecticut.

“If [someone is] bitten in their travel destination, they have to seek immediate help,” Molaei said.

Meanwhile, there’s growing concern about tick bites causing allergic reactions to meat and certain dairy products, known as alpha-gal syndrome.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that there were more than 110,000 suspected cases of the syndrome between 2010 and 2022, and it’s becoming more common.

“Usually, these ticks that lead to that kind of allergic reaction, they must have taken bloodmeal prior to biting humans from an animal source with that sugar molecule,” Molaei said.

Molaei said you can prevent yourself and your loved ones from tick-borne diseases. Those tips include wearing light-colored clothing, tucking pants into socks and checking for ticks immediately after spending time outdoors.

He added, that if you can, save the tick and send it to the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station so the experts can run tests to fight the growing concern.