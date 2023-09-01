HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An extra $25.1 million in special food assistance benefits will be distributed to the families of almost 210,000 Connecticut children on Monday, according to an announcement on Friday from Gov. Ned Lamont.

“These additional SNAP benefits will help provide quality, nutritious food to children just as they are beginning the school year,” he said in the written announcement. “This special round of assistance comes in addition to our recent announcement that we are expanding the free school meals program for this new school year, enabling more students to receive access to breakfast and lunch at no additional cost to them or their families. Every child should have nourishing meals, and our administration remains committed to increasing food security for families.”

The one-time payment is $120 per children. Families enrolled in free or reduced-price school meals and who receive SNAP benefits, Temporary Family Assistance or Medicaid are eligible for the funds, which will automatically be transfer to EBT cards.

The extra benefits follow $8 million in extra SNAP benefits given to the families of 57,000 Connecticut children last month. Those payments totaled an extra $172 per child.