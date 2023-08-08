NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The families of 57,000 Connecticut children under the age of 6 will receive a collective $8 million of SNAP benefits this week.

The boost is an extra $172 a child. The money will automatically be loaded onto SNAP EBT cards.

Families will receive more relief in one town — East Hartford will double all SNAP purchases at the town’s farmers’ market.

“It’s a huge benefit, but most likely for the people who are experiencing poverty, and also that need to have access to fresh food,” said Astrid Calderon, the social services manager for East Hartford.

The farmers’ market is open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Tuesday until Oct. 24 on the lawn of the East Hartford Public Library.