Extra counselors will be on-hand at Southington High School following fatal crash of 17-year-old student

by: Stephanie Simoni

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Grief counselors will be on-hand at Southington High School Tuesday morning after a teenage girl lost her life in a car crash over the holiday weekend.

The school year is starting on a somber note for students and faculty of Southington High.

Flowers lay at a pole where the fatal crash involving 17-year-old Southington High student Julia Bruno took place. Officers told the New Britain Herald that Julia Bruno was driving in the intersection of the Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike and Clark Street Friday when her car collided with another vehicle driven by 76-year-old Nancy Giudice.

Bruno then struck a telephone pole and died at the hospital. The New Britain Herald also reported there was a vigil over the weekend at the high school, and that six additional support staff will be on-hand for grieving students and teachers.

We’ve reached out to police and the school superintendent and we’re waiting to hear back.

