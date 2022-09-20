MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Extra security will be in place tomorrow at E.O. Smith High School in Mansfield

after a bomb threat was emailed to a staff member on Tuesday.

The message forced the school to be evacuated and swept by state police. Afternoon and evening activities were canceled Tuesday. Authorities determined the threat was not credible.The bomb squad will be back on site tomorrow before the opening of school as an added precaution.



There was also an anonymous bomb threat at Kennedy High School in Waterbury today. The building was also evacuated but was not dismissed early. It’s unclear if there’s any connection.