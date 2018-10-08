Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

NEW YORK (WTNH) - Headed into Yankee Stadium for American League Division Series games 3 and 4? The MTA released an updated schedule with extra trains for fans to choose from.

A combination of regular service and direct Yankee Clipper services are scheduled to the Yankees - E. 153rd St. Station will be in effect for the ALDS on the Harlem, Hudson and New Haven Lines for Monday, Oct. 8, and Tuesday, Oct. 9.

Harlem and New Haven line customers can use the direct service or any of the shuttles connecting with trains at Harlem-125th St. station or Grand Central Terminal.

Web Extra: View the New Haven Line schedule to Yankee Stadium

For the Hudson line service, refer to the schedule.