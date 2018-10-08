Connecticut

Extra trains scheduled for Red Sox vs. Yankees games Monday and Tuesday

By:

Posted: Oct 08, 2018 11:17 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2018 11:17 AM EDT

NEW YORK (WTNH) - Headed into Yankee Stadium for American League Division Series games 3 and 4? The MTA released an updated schedule with extra trains for fans to choose from.

A combination of regular service and direct Yankee Clipper services are scheduled to the Yankees - E. 153rd St. Station will be in effect for the ALDS on the Harlem, Hudson and New Haven Lines for Monday, Oct. 8, and Tuesday, Oct. 9.

Harlem and New Haven line customers can use the direct service or any of the shuttles connecting with trains at Harlem-125th St. station or Grand Central Terminal.

Web Extra:  View the New Haven Line schedule to Yankee Stadium

For the Hudson line service, refer to the schedule.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Halloween Happenings across…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Halloween Happenings across…

Watch the Connecticut…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Connecticut…

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center