Fairfield, Norwalk beaches close to non-residents before heat wave hits

Connecticut

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Connecticut is about to be hit by a heat wave, and some areas are already restricting town beaches to residents only.

In Fairfield, weekend access to all town beaches will be limited to Fairfield residents. Valid A or M stickers will be required for parking and proof of residency will be required for all walk in patrons.

In Norwalk, Mayor Harry Rilling has restricted non-resident access to Norwalk beaches for at least Saturday-Monday.

 Beachgoers are reminded to social distance on the beach and wear masks when in the bathroom.

