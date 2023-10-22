NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) – A Naugatuck man has died as a result of a single-car accident between Grist Mill Rd. and the Route 7 connector in Norwalk, said Officer Tomasz Podgorski of the Norwalk Police Department.

On Saturday at approximately 4:46 p.m. the Norwalk police and fire departments, as well as the Norwalk Hospital Emergency Medical Service responded to reports of a single motor vehicle accident.

When officials arrived at the scene, they witnessed a single vehicle in the embankment area off the roadway. Fire and medical personnel then extracted the occupant from the vehicle and administered medical aid.

The victim, Joshua Chapman, 37, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene, said police.

This accident is under investigation. Norwalk police are asking anyone with information to contact Officer Taylor Equi by phone at 203- 854-3051, or by email at tequi@norwalkct.gov.

