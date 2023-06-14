NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) – One person was seriously injured after a Metro-North train headed to New York collided with a pickup truck in Norwalk on Wednesday, according to police.

Police said the crash occurred at 11:20 a.m. at the level crossing in the Devine Bros Yard on Commerce Street.

The driver had to be extricated by the Norwalk Fire Department, and he was transported to Norwalk Hospital in serious condition, police said.

There were 20 passengers on the train at the time of the collision, but none were injured, police said.

Metro-North police are investigating the crash.