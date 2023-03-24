NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was taken to a hospital Friday after being stabbed on Norwalk High School’s football field, according to police.

The suspect was found behind Nathan Hale Middle School, but took off when they saw officers, according to police. The officers ran after the suspect and were able to arrest them.

The stabbing took place after school, according to officials. Police have not released the age of the person who was stabbed, or any information on the suspect.

“Norwalk Public Schools applauds the Norwalk Police Department for their swift action in this case,” the district said in a written statement. “We will continue to support their investigation moving forward.”

The statement stressed that the attack happened after school and that the two people involved were not on the property for a school-related event.

The district’s crisis intervention team will be at the school on Sunday for students who need social and emotional support. The team will stay on site through next week.