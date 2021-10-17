10 people rescued from sinking boat in Bridgeport Harbor

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– Ten people were rescued from a sinking boat in Bridgeport Harbor Saturday afternoon.

At around 4:35 p.m., emergency services received a 911 call regarding a boat in distress. Initial reports indicated that the boat was taking on water with ten people on board.

Bridgeport emergency services responded and located another boat helping occupants off the sinking boat. Officials say the good samaritan transported the occupants. There were no injuries reported.

Bridgeport Fire Department Fire Boat assisted with the towing of the sinking boat to Dolphins Cove.

The United States Coast Guard is investigating.