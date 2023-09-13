BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A 12-year-old crashed a stolen SUV into a utility pole on Tuesday in Bridgeport, according to police.

The 2016 Kia Soul was reported stolen at about 9 a.m. Tuesday. About 12 hours later, the 12-year-old crashed into the SUV into an United Illuminating pole at Railroad Avenue and Hancock Avenue. When police arrived, there was no one in the Kia.

A juvenile then showed up at Bridgeport Hospital with what police are calling serious injuries from a vehicle crash.

Police have not provided more information about the 12-year-old and if they are facing charges.