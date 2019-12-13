14-year-old arrested for sending threatening text messages targeting Danbury high school student

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 14-year-old girl from Danbury was arrested Thursday following reports of several threatening text messages sent to a Danbury High School student.

Police say a student got a text message Tuesday from what appeared to have been a ‘spoofed’ phone number, asking if they will be at school the next day.

The text thread then suggested that the student would be the first target of a shooting at the school, according to police. The text thread was forwarded to other students and parents, prompting complaints to police.

The investigation led to the 14-year-old girl’s arrest. She was charged with threatening and breach of peace.

Police note this is the second arrest made in regards to social media threats made to Danbury High School students.