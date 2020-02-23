14 year old in critical condition after rollover in Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police said a 14-year-old boy was in critical condition following a rollover Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 4:17 p.m. near 617 Webb’s Hill Road. Police said they found the boy in the street bleeding after he was thrown from the car.

The driver, 18-year-old Donald Berrios-Ruiz, was not injured. The 14-year-old boy was a passenger in the car. He was transported to Stamford Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said his condition continued to decline. He was then transported by helicopter to Yale New Haven Hospital. He is still in critical condition.

According to police, speed may have been a factor.