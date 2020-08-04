 

14-year-old male charged as second suspect in killing of teen who went missing from Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A 14-year-old male has been charged in the death of another 14-year-old, who was reported missing last month but later found dead.

On Monday, police said arrest warrants were issued for the unidentified teen in connection with the death of Jose Nunez.

Officers said the juvenile admitted to his role in the killing and turned himself in Monday night.

The teen was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

He’s the second arrest in the case. Last week, 19-year-old Diante Willoughby, of Bridgeport, was arrested and charged with murder. He is being held on a $2 million bond.

