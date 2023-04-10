BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — An apartment building fire left 15 families displaced and one firefighter injured on Sunday.

Firefighters were called to a two-apartment building fire on Wheeler Avenue around 4:15 p.m. According to fire officials, the blaze jumped from one apartment building to the next, and three alarms were sounded for additional resources from the city.

Fairfield and Stratford fire departments provided assistance to man the fire.

During the fire, one civilian jumped from the third story, landed on the roof, and was rescued. Officials said many other people were rescued, and residents are being treated for smoke inhalation.

A firefighter was also injured, with slight second-degree burns to his hand, officials said.

The Red Cross is assisting after 15 families were displaced.

The West Side assistant chief said the fire was “very advanced for the time of day,” noting he is “incredibly proud of the way the firefighters handled the blaze.”